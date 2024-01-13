RIYADH — The National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment in Saudi Arabia has revealed the correction of data for more than 450,000 commercial registrations in 2023 by linking them to commercial bank accounts.



The data correction results showed the issuance of 6,000 licenses for the goods transport activity, ensuring their connection to commercial records specific to the transport sector. In addition, more than 650,000 municipal licenses were canceled due to non-renewal.



In 2023, the National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment conducted 85,783 inspection visits to establishments, based on indicators and suspicions of concealment. To improve the quality and efficiency of examining concealment cases, a special division for combating commercial concealment has been established within the criminal courts.



Additionally, to raise awareness, Friday sermons in mosques across the Kingdom were dedicated to educating the public about the dangers and risks of the crime of commercial concealment.

