RIYADH — Deputy Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Al-Khereiji met with Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration Dr. Marcin Czepelak in Riyadh on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA).



During the meeting, Al-Khereiji and Czepelak signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The MoU is aimed at enhancing areas of cooperation and studying the conclusion of a host country agreement in accordance with applicable regulations and laws.



The SCCA conference under the theme “Dispute resolution in a changing world... new trends and opportunities” began today. Elite legal experts from around the world are taking part in the conference organized by the SCCA in partnership with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law. The conference will feature signing ceremonies of a number of cooperation agreements and partnerships.



The conference is a unique opportunity for all leaders and decision-makers from among the concerned local, regional, and international parties to meet and brainstorm ideas, especially in light of the qualitative developments that the Kingdom is witnessing under the Saudi Vision 2030.

