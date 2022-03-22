RIYADH – Saudi authorities have accorded approval to three amendments in the Law of Protection from Abuse and five amendments in the Child Protection Law with the objective of ensuring adequate protection for children and weaker sections of society from abuse by awarding stringent penalties for abusers.



According to the amendments reviewed by Okaz/Saudi Gazette, Article 13 of the Law of Protection from Abuse was amended so as to award imprisonment for a period of not less than a month and not exceeding a year, or a fine of not less than SR5000 and not more than SR50000 or of both for anyone who commits a crime that comes under the purview of child abuse.



The penalty will be doubled if the victim is a person with special needs, or a parent, or those above the age of 60 years or a pregnant woman who suffered a miscarriage as a result of the abuse. The penalty will also be doubled if the abuse occurred at the workplace, a study center or prayer area or in case of the perpetrator being someone entrusted with the application of the provisions of this law, or it occurred with the use of a weapon.



According to the judicial sources, one of the articles of the Child Protection Law was amended to read as follows: “It is prohibited to produce, publish, display, circulate and possess any printed, visual or audio work directed at a child that addresses or provokes his instincts in a manner that encourages a behavior contrary to the provisions of Islamic Shariah or public order or public morals, or would instigate him to behavioral or intellectual deviation.”



Another amendment in the law is the addition of a paragraph to the effect that in the event of the separation of parents, the mother has the right for the custody of her children, and she is not deprived of this right except by a court order.



According to another amendment, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development shall coordinate with the Ministry of Health to undertake the perpetrator of child abuse or neglect to psychological treatment or rehabilitation programs in a manner suitable to his condition.



Under another amendment of the Child Protection Law, anyone who commits an act of abuse shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding SR100000 or both. The jail term will be for a period between two and five years, and a fine ranging between SR100000 and SR500000 if the victim of abuse was a person with disabilities or the abuse occurred at the workplace, a study center, a care center, or a place of worship. The same penalty will be slapped if the perpetrator was one of those entrusted with the application of the provisions of this law, or the harm was accompanied by the use of a weapon, and also in the event that there were multiple acts of abuse.



Another amendment is in terms of adding a paragraph to one of the articles to enable the abused person, or his representative, to enter his residence, obtain his identification papers, and take his personal belongings.

