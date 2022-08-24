RIYADH — The Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that the children of foreigners, who are residing in Saudi Arabia in an illegal manner, will be allowed to enroll in schools during the new academic year.



The ministry stated that schools should provide the parents of children residing illegally in the Kingdom with admission forms and direct them to contact the offices of the emirates of the regions where they are residing to complete the necessary procedures. The duly filled-up admission forms after being approved by the emirate shall be submitted to the concerned school authorities to complete the enrollment process.



The ministry has directed the education departments all over the Kingdom to provide the General Administration of Evaluation and Admission with a monthly statistical report about the number of students who are enrolled in each educational district.



It is noteworthy that the terms and conditions stipulated in the enrollment form for those who do not have proper documents related to public education and those who reside in the Kingdom illegally include the data of the student and his father and mother as per passport, residency permit (iqama), visit visa, and the like, along with their permanent residence address and contact data. The guardian, who does not have proper documents to get issued the necessary identification documents, should also submit an undertaking that he would correct his residency status during the academic year itself.

