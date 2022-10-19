RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice said today that the number of beneficiaries who used the digital issuance of PoAs reached 970K in one month, showing 21 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The ministry said that the digital transformation in notarization sector resulted in an increase in performance and level of accomplishment.



The Justice Minister Waleed Al Samaani has announced recently the enablement of 140 judicial digital services through Najiz portal in order to enhance client experience and accessibility of services.

