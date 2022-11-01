RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice issued 700 new licenses for female lawyers, taking the total number of licensed female lawyers across the Kingdom to 2,100.



The ministry said that it has provided, through the Najiz portal, a set of electronic services for lawyers and trainees, enabling them to obtain them without the need to visit the ministry’s headquarters or the Law Firm’s General Administration.



The ministry added that the services available through the Najiz portal for male and female lawyers come within the framework of its efforts to support lawyers, facilitate the beneficiaries and save them time and effort.



It provided the service “Application for a Lawyer’s License”, “Request for Renewal of a Lawyer’s License”, and the “Registration of a New Trainee Lawyer” service, which enables the trainee lawyer to apply for registration in the register of trainee lawyers and to obtain an “Identification Certificate for the Trainee Lawyer” electronically.



The Najiz portal provides a “transfer of a trainee lawyer to another” service, which enables the trainee lawyer to submit a request to transfer from one lawyer to another lawyer and obtain a modern and electronic “identification certificate for the trainee lawyer.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).