RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has confirmed that the remaining of the corrective period to start applying the new identity for the vehicles used in the activity of transporting and towing cars will end after 60 days.



TGA aims through the new identity to develop the services provided for the beneficiaries, and enhance the safety requirements through the transportation operations.



It will also increase the regulation and governance of the activity and combat the concealment there, in a way guaranteeing the improvement in the quality and efficiency of these services.



The authority had announced in November 2022 the details of the new identity which included a unified color, the elements and information required to be placed in the vehicle who are working in the activity in Saudi Arabia, with a year exemption for holders of a valid operating card, before the actual date of applying the new identity.



TGA called on the establishments and the individuals who are working in the activity to visit its website:tga.gov.sa — while in order to check on the regulations governing the activity and more details about this regard, and for the purpose of submitting observations, the authority has made it possible to communicate directly through the unified number: 19929.

