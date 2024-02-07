RIYADH — The General Authority of Awqaf announced the disbursement of rewards, amounting to more than SR9 million, to those who reported about unknown endowments.



This is in accordance with the criteria set by the rules for reporting unknown and extinct endowments, which were issued previously, based on its role in preserving and developing endowments, and enhancing their role with economic and social impact.



The authority also completed, after verifying the reports and evidentiary procedures, the protection of endowments worth more than half a billion riyals in assets and cash. The service for reporting unknown endowments aims to revive them and fulfill the conditions of their donors.



The authority approved a number of legislations that guarantee the preservation of the rights of whistleblowers, with the aim of encouraging the public to contribute to the process of reporting unknown endowments. It made use of its approved electronic channels for this purpose, and set the reward for the whistleblower after accepting the report in a sum of money not exceeding five percent of the value of the endowment itself, and no more than five percent of the value of the endowment that exceeds SR1 million.



It is noteworthy that the General Authority of Awqaf concerns with organizing, maintaining, and developing the endowments in a manner that achieves the requirements of the waqf and enhances its role in economic and social development and social solidarity, in accordance with the purposes of Islamic Shariah regulations.



It works to empower endowment, and maximize its impact and enhance its role in economic and social development and social solidarity, in accordance with the objectives of Islamic Shariah and applicable regulations, and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership to make the Kingdom a leader in the nonprofit sector.

