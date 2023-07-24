RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) has stressed the importance for passengers of sitting in the places designated for them in the vehicle in order to ensure their safety.



The Muroor stated that passengers sitting in seats not designated for them in the car exposes them to danger and is also considered a violation.



According to Saudi Arabia's Traffic Law, anyone who transports passengers while sitting in places not designated for them, will be imposed with a minimum fine of SR500, and a maximum of SR900.



The Muroor noted that the application of the maximum limit for violations in the new traffic law is only done through the traffic separation bodies.

