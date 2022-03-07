RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will allow residents to enter the Kingdom regardless of their immunization status, the Ministry of Interior spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub confirmed.



It is required to have insurance to come to the Kingdom on all kinds of visit visas to cover the costs of treatment in the event a person gets infected with the coronavirus, which includes a visit visa for Umrah and tourism, during the visitor’s stay within Saudi Arabia, when the visa is extended, or upon exit and multiple-entry.



The spokesperson confirmed that the institutional and home quarantine has been canceled for those coming to the Kingdom, he added.



Saudi Arabia has also lifted the suspension of direct entry of flights to the Kingdom, as well as it has lifted the suspension of all flights coming to the Kingdom, in addition to flights departing from KSA cities to other countries.



It is not required to submit an approved or unapproved negative PCR test before coming to the Kingdom unless it is a requirement from the country to which the person will be traveling to, he said.



The booster dose is a condition to travel for those who have spent 3 months from the last date of taking the second dose, with the exception of those under 16 years of age and the excluded group who have medical conditions.



The spokesman reiterated the Ministry of Interior' decision to end all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.



The Ministry of Interior's decision also includes the end of social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but it is required to wear masks indoors.



The spokesman confirmed that Tawakkalna application is still a condition for entering all establishments.

