RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the performance level of Umrah companies and establishments will be evaluated on a quarterly basis according to several criteria.



The confirmation came coinciding with the start of the new Umrah season, where 350 Umrah companies have been authorized by the Ministry.



The criteria that the Ministry will use to evaluate the level of performance of companies will include: Achieving the minimum quarterly target according to the classification category for each company.



The rate of Umrah pilgrims’ satisfaction for the services provided to them must not be less than 90%, as well as, the Umrah companies’ compliance with controls and instructions must not be less than 90%, provided that at the end of each quarter, the level of performance of companies and establishments should be evaluated.



This is in addition to upgrading or downgrading their classification according to what is actually achieved from the targeted numbers of Umrah pilgrims.



Moreover, at the end of the Umrah season, the level of performance of the companies will be evaluated based on the numbers actually achieved throughout the season on a cumulative basis, which through, the classification level due for each company and establishments will be determined in the upcoming Umrah season.



The Ministry noted that the targets and evaluation rates can be modified according to what it deems appropriate and achieves the work interest and its strategic objectives.



The Ministry has also stressed on all companies the importance of abiding by the time programs for the arrival of pilgrims, and also to conduct the services packages agreed upon in the contract related with residency place, transportation, catering and food services in Makkah and Madinah.

