RIYADH — More than 6,400 permits have been issued since the launch of the Tarfeeh Portal, the General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) revealed in a statement regarding the total permits issued during March of 2022.



A total of 369 permits have been issued in March, the GEA revealed in its statement, from the total number of issued permits in the Tarfeeh Platform.



The authority had specified the permits as it said that 113 permits were issued for live performances in restaurants and cafes during March, while 108 permits were issued to organize an entertainment event.



It added, 65 permits were issued to hold an entertainment show, and 21 licenses were issued for entertainment centers, in addition to 13 licenses for managing and developing artistic and entertainment talents.



The total number of licenses for operating recreational facilities was 19, while the amusement park licenses were registered in March, with 3 licenses.



While the accreditation certificates that went during the month of March for organizing and managing crowds were a total of 19 accreditation certificates, and 9 accreditation certificates for selling entertainment activities tickets.



It is noteworthy that the General Entertainment Authority had previously established a portal to provide licenses for the activities and services of the authority under the name "Tarfeeh Portal", as the GEA is considered the legal authority for the vital sector in Saudi Arabia.



The Tarfeeh Portal also facilitates the issuance of licenses for those wishing to provide all kinds of entertainment services.



