RIYADH — It is prohibited to sell tobacco products to those who are under the age of 18, according to the regulations issued by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA).



The ministry has set the terms and conditions for shops selling tobacco products, and these regulations were on display on the ‘Istitlaa’ platform of the National Competitiveness Center, seeking the opinions and suggestions of the public vis-à-vis the regulations.



These rules are aimed at regulating shops licensed to sell tobacco products such as shisha shops, ordinary and electronic cigarettes, their derivatives and accessories; as well as to ensure the safety and quality of these products.



According to the terms and conditions, those who wish to practice the activity of selling tobacco products must have obtained a municipal license, in accordance with the Municipal Licensing Procedures Law and its executive regulations.



Similarly, those under the age of 18 are not allowed to either enter the tobacco store or buy these products. The seller has the right to ask the buyer to provide proof of reaching the age of 18. The shops are not allowed to operate after 12 in the night except after obtaining a work permit for the operation of 24 hours. This condition is not applicable during the holy month of Ramadan and holidays.



The terms and conditions include that shops are obligated to sell cigarettes in a closed packet with the maximum number in a packet not exceeding 20 cigarettes. It is not permissible to sell tobacco products by pill, and it is forbidden to retail sale by kilo or part of it.



It is prohibited any discount in the price of tobacco or any of its derivatives or display them among the free promotion offers such as gifts, prizes or in the form of sample supplies for any of the purposes.



It is also prohibited to sell or display any of the products that contain raw or manufactured tobacco or any of its derivatives in all means of public transport such as vehicles, buses, trains, ships, boats, and planes.



The requirements stipulated prohibition of the import, sale or presentation of any product, carrying direct or indirect advertising for tobacco and its derivatives. It is also banned the use of tobacco residues resulting from smoking or tobacco on which any operations were performed that lead to the deterioration of its quality or characteristics during smoking. The regulations prohibit the use of any names or symbols, signs or images on tobacco products in a way violating the public order.



According to the regulations, the workers of tobacco shops must wear uniform, and it must be clean with the name of the shop indicated on it. The employees must stop working if they are infected with any disease and they do not return to work until the total recovery of the disease.



The requirements also stipulate that there should be toilets and restrooms for workers, provided that they contain chairs and an area for prayer. It is also prohibited sleeping or relaxing inside the shop, in addition to eating, drinking and smoking in places other than those designated for it.



The regulations stipulate that tobacco products and goods are prohibited from displaying on the floor or frontage of the store or on wooden and plastic pallets, but rather they are displayed in an orderly manner on shelves and metal and rust-resistant drawers. There should be display of warning signs inside the store, explaining the dangers of using tobacco products, the ministry stated in its regulations.

