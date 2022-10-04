A new job exploration visa is one of the sweeping reforms introduced by the UAE Cabinet that came into effect yesterday.

The visa will be granted to those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Fresh graduates from the 500 best universities in the world can apply as well; the minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

Ease for job seekers

“The job exploration visa will open up a lot of new avenues for potential job seekers,” said Abdul Gafoor, general manager of Al Mas Businessmen Service. “However, it is important to note that for fresh graduates to be granted this visa, they must have studied in the top 500 universities. Those who studied in India must have an attested degree from either one of the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or from the Indian Institute of Science (IIS).”

The single-entry permit is issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, according to information available on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Dubai resident Afzal is eager to apply for the visa for his son who has just completed his education in India. “He just finished his civil engineering and I wanted to bring him here to look for a job,” he said. “The job seekers visa seems like a good option as he is eligible for it, and it will give him a lot of flexibility."

Differences from the tourist visa

“The main difference is that the job seekers visa is designed for skilled workers who come to the country to look for a job,” said Muneer from Tastahel Documents. “The tourist visa, on the other hand, is only meant for those who want to visit the UAE.

People on tourist visas are not allowed to work in the country, and if they are found doing so, they could incur a huge fine. This new job seekers visa will ensure more protection and flexibility for job seekers.”

Experts are of the opinion that the new job seeker visa will attract more talent to the UAE and strengthen the country’s position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.

Cost of the visa

The cost of the job exploration visa differs based on the length of stay, and fees include a Dh1,025 refundable security deposit and insurance.

The 60-day visa costs a total of Dh1,495; the 90-day one, Dh1,655; and the 120-day permit, Dh1,815, according to the ICP website.

A single-entry tourist visa for 60 days for someone outside the UAE will cost Dh 850, and a similar 90 day tourist visa will cost Dh 1100, according to the Amr centre website.

Charges will be different for someone already inside the country.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).