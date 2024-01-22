UAE - A video released by the Ministry showed a vehicles recklessly drifting down a public road in Qatar. The drifting driver caused an accident due to their reckless driving, and reportedly fled the scene.

Both the vehicle and driver were then tracked down, apprehend, and then referred to the Public Prosecution. A court ruling to confiscate the vehicle was issued against the reckless driver due to the accusation attributed to them.

In the video released by the Ministry, the impounded vehicle can be seen being fed to a hammer mill shredder.

The Ministry warned that traffic law prohibits driving a vehicle on road recklessly, without caution, thus risking lives of road users; exceeding speed limit; and racing on road without permit from the authorities.

The penalty for such violations include imprisonment for a period not less than one month and not exceeding three years and a fine of not less than ten thousand riyals and not more than fifty thousand riyals, or one of these two penalties.

The Ministry also reiterated that it would not hesitate to take action against those who violate the country's laws and regulations.

