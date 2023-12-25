In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 62 of 2023 forming the Board of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services chaired by the Director-General of Dubai Health Authority.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs of Dubai Police will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Other members of the Board include the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, along with one representative each of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (Dubai Health).

These representatives will be named by the respective heads of these entities. The Board also includes the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The Decree annuls Decree No. 25 of 2014 pertaining to the formation of the Board of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Decree No. 62 of 2023 is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.