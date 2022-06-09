RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified on Wednesday that the main domestic Hajj applicant can add 15 companions in his application to perform the annual pilgrimage.



“The registration for Hajj alone or along with companions will not affect the result of the draw of lots for the individual for the upcoming Hajj,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry had launched on June 3 the registration for domestic pilgrims for the Hajj of 2022.



The ministry noted that an individual pilgrim could ensure the performance of Hajj with a friend or relative in the same package and through the same Hajj service providing company.



If the two parties booked separately for Hajj, one of the two parties should cancel his registration and then the two parties shall register in one request by adding companion to an existing request or a new request that brings both parties together, the ministry said.



The aspiring domestic pilgrims, including Saudis and expatriates, who are not older than 65 years of age, can register for Hajj through the Eatmarna application.



The ministry said that priority would be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized as per their status on the Tawakkalna application.



There are a total of 177 licensed Hajj service companies to serve the domestic pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj.



