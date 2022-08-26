RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has clarified the method of adding the non-Saudi wife of a citizen to social security.



The ministry said an applicant may request a transfer to the exception list by creating a ticket on the e-platform or by contacting the ministry’s unified number.



The applicant will receive a message on his mobile phone, when his application status is "on request", as it will contain a link that asks him to submit the required documents so that the MHRSD can review the eligibility of the applicant.



When the MHRSD approves the application, the beneficiary will directly be added to the family file, the ministry confirmed.



It also noted that the beneficiary could confirm enrollment of a dependent from the exception list after the approval of his application.



The social researcher's visit for verification has to be scheduled by contacting the family at least 24 hours in advance to ensure that the set date is suitable for them.



The ministry confirmed that pension payment would be stopped if it was proven that the family was not serious about the matter or in case the ministry has allowed three empowerment opportunities to the beneficiary, and he did not utilize them without citing any valid reason or justification.

