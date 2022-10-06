JEDDAH — The Saudi companies and establishments for the recruitment of domestic workers are awaiting the announcement of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) with regard to linking insurance to domestic labor contracts in the near future.

Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from informed sources that the ministry is making finishing touches before making an announcement with regard to implementing the landmark decision.



The ministry, in cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), will start implementing the decision to apply insurance on labor contracts while hiring domestic workers.

The major move will bring forth several advantages both for domestic workers as well as for their employers. The ministry has been completing the procedures for the insurance of labor contracts of domestic workers through linking insurance companies to its Musaned exclusive platform for the recruitment of domestic workers.



There are several provisions that are aimed at protecting the rights and fulfilling the duties of both house workers and their employers.

The insurance on the domestic labor contract will be beneficial for the employer in terms of refunding of the value of recruitment costs in the event of any cases of runaway of workers or abstention from work in the remainder of the contract period after the expiry of the three-month probation.

In the event that the domestic worker escapes, falls ill, dies, or wishes not to complete the duration of the work contract, there will be insurance that preserves the rights of the employer, and its price will be lower and affordable for everyone.



As for the domestic workers, they will be given compensation for their overdue salary in the event of a failure on the part of the employer to make its prompt payment.

The decision guarantees benefits for the domestic worker, including compensation in the event of permanent total or permanent partial disability resulting from an accident, and compensation in the event that the worker did not receive the salary as a result of the employer’s death or inability to do so.



According to Article Six of the Regulations for Domestic Workers and those in their Equivalents, the domestic worker is obligated to perform the agreed-upon work and to follow the orders of the employer and members of his family in this regard, and not to refuse to work or leave the service without a legitimate reason.

The worker has to preserve the property of the employer and his family members, and not to harm family members, including children and the elderly. The worker has to preserve the secrets of the employer and family members and not to disclose them to others.



The article also stipulates that the worker should neither work for his own personal benefit nor harm the dignity of the employer and family members and interfere in their affairs. The worker has to respect the Islamic religion, abide by the regulations that are in force in the Kingdom, as well as the customs and traditions of Saudi society, and not engage in any activity harmful to the family.



Similarly, the employer is obligated not to assign the domestic worker anything other than the agreed-upon work except in cases of necessity, provided that the work he/she is assigned does not differ fundamentally from the original work for which the worker is hired. The domestic worker does not assign any dangerous work that threatens the health or safety of the body or affects the worker’s human dignity.



The agreed-upon wage shall be paid at the end of each Hijri month, and it is also obligated to pay the wage and its dues in cash or by check, and document this in writing unless the domestic worker wishes to transfer the wage to a specific bank account. The worker shall be provided with suitable housing and allow the worker to enjoy rest time of not less than nine hours per day. The employer is obligated to appear personally - or deputing others - before the committee on the date it determines to consider the complaints filed against him by the domestic worker.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).