KUWAIT: Kuwait's government is planning to approve a long-awaited public debt law in the first year of its action programme for 2023-2027, the document seen by Reuters said.

The government also expects to approve the law's governing framework and tie it to value-adding projects, the document said, while in the second year of the plan, it aims to set up a unit to manage the liquidity in the state's treasury and approve plans for emergency liquidity.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hahagy; Additional reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Alison Williams)