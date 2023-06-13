KUWAIT - The Public Authority for Manpower recently conducted an inspection campaign at various construction sites in the Al-Mutlaa area. The campaign led to arrest of 98 expat workers who were found to be in violation of labor regulations. Among the expats detained were two workers with invalid residence permits of Article 22, 85 workers under article 18, and 9 workers under article 20.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the authority highlighted that the campaign was conducted in collaboration with the residence affairs investigation. It emphasized the importance for both employers and workers to strictly adhere to the National Labor Law to prevent any legal infractions.

