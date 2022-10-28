RIYADH — The justice minister Waleed Al Samaani approved the regulations for the digital procedures of the law of evidence.



The regulations consisted of 24 articles which cover the evidence procedures in order to ensure evidence tools are fully utilized electronically which include writing, declaration, preview and other methods.



The approved procedures will ensure enhanced performance efficiency and help with court proceedings.

