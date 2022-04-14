Riyadh: Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani said the recent issuance of the regulations of the Judicial Costs Law is a major development of the Saudi justice system.“Legislative development has received great support under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” Minster Al-Samaani said.



“This progress is aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, with positive impact on the life of individuals and the community.”According to the minister, the Judicial Costs Law and regulations will protect rights, enhance alternative dispute resolution and reduce vexatious litigation. This will also help create a bigger sense of responsibility on the part of litigants, as well as better judicial output.



It is worth noting that the new Law will not restrict the filing and proceedings of lawsuits; and judicial costs will not be applied to certain cases such as personal status and public criminal cases.