RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said that it issued 274,849 administrative decisions within the month of Dhu-Al Qadah against violations of citizens and residents.



The Jawazat issued these decisions against citizens and residents through its administrative committees in the various departments of passports in Saudi Arabia;s regions due to violation of the residency, work and border security regulations.



Several penalties were issued against citizens and residents, including imprisonment, a fine, and deportation from Saudi Arabia for non-Saudi violators.



The Jawazat has warned all citizens and residents, and owners of establishments and individuals, not to transfer, employ, or even harbor violators of residency, work and border security regulations.



It is also prohibited to cover up violators or provide any means of assistance to them in finding job opportunities, housing or transportation.



Jawazat has called on all citizens and residents to cooperate and report if they detect any violations of the residency, work and border security regulations by calling the number: 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and the number: 999 in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia.

