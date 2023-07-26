H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (55) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

Ahmad Abdul Kareem Julfar will chair the Board while Mohammed Abdullah Al Shaibani will serve as the Vice Chairman.

According to the Resolution, the Board includes a representative from the following entities: the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality, and the CEO of the Establishment.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.