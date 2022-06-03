RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a new circular to all airlines operating to Saudi Arabian airports, including chartered airlines, regarding the health requirements that should be met by Hajj pilgrims.



The circular stipulates that all airlines carrying passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year to commit to the following guidelines: passengers should be less than 65 years old, have completed immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines accredited by the Ministry of Health, and to submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 for a sample that was taken within 72 hours prior to departure to the Kingdom.



The authority stressed that failure to adhere to its circulars is considered a clear violation of government orders. Legal actions shall be taken against violators who will also be held accountable for the consequences of their violations.

