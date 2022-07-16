Manama - The Bahraini Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced today the decision to allow all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals to enter Bahrain with their ID cards or passports, without pre-arrangements.

A statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the move follows the decision of GCC countries to resume the procedure of allowing ID cards as a travelling method. The decision will also facilitate the travel of Bahrainis to all GCC countries.

This decision is in line with the facilities provided for GCC nationals in order to ease travel procedures for them and ensure their interests and those of their families, as a result of existing bonds of kinship, religion, language and common destiny.