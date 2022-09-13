RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that the final-exit visa for domestic workers could be issued online during their trial period.



The Jawazat stated that the employers can benefit from the service of issuing the final-exit visa through Absher platform during the trial period, which lasts for 90 days only, for the domestic workers who do not have a resident identity.



It added that there are several requirements for the employer to benefit from the service, which are: the total number of the domestic workers and non-domestic workers must not exceed 100 workers.



Additionally, the worker must not be registered as deceased or absent from work or outside Saudi Arabia, the worker’s register also should be clear from the traffic violations. as well as the need for the worker's passport to be valid for 60 days and more.

