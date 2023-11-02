RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) confirmed that it will take all legal measures to protect Riyadh Season's trademark and the rights related to it against any infringement.



This came in a statement published by the GEA in order to ensure protecting its rights and the rights of the official sponsors for the Riyadh Season.



GEA stated that it has monitored the use of the trademark of Riyadh Season 2023/2024 by a number of companies, and is exploiting the rights related to it for trade purposes.



The violating companies used the Riyadh Season's trademark by conducting advertising, marketing and other campaigns, without obtaining written approval, the GEA noted.



The GEA has urged all companies, institutions, agencies, and individuals not to use or exploit any right, privilege, name, designs, drawings, logos, or any other trademarks related to the Riyadh Season whether directly or indirectly expect after obtaining a written approval from the authority who will set the conditions for using these rights.

