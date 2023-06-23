The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday issued an advisory — reminding private companies of the deadline for meeting their targets for the first half of the year.

Firms have 15 days left to achieve the 1 per cent semi-annual Emiratisation target, Mohre said.

Those who fail to hits this mark by July 7 shall face fines worth Dh42,000 for every Emirati who has not been hired.

Under the country's Emiratisation programme, companies are required to add 2 per cent UAE citizens to their workforce every year until 2026. Earlier this year, a new mechanism was announced, where the annual target is split into two: Add 1 per cent in the first half of the year and the other 1 per cent in the second.

Most companies added 2 per cent Emiratis to their workforce by the end of 2022 and were required to add another 1 per cent by June 30. The deadline to have 3 per cent Emirati employees has now been pushed to July 7.

After July 8, companies will need to add another 1 per cent by the end of 2023, which means their skilled staff must consist of 4 per cent Emiratis by December 31 this year.

