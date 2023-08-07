Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has issued a resolution amending some provisions of the Customs Law’s executive regulations, as per a statement on August 7th.

The amendment includes facilitating customs procedures and reducing customs release time.

As per the amendment, the customs declaration form shall be issued online immediately after unloading imports, in case they are not stored at authorized warehouses.

Additionally, new actions have been taken to exempt petroleum companies from penalties by allowing them to adjust the documentally exported quantities within 72 hours.

Moreover, customs brokers are allowed to re-apply for a customs broker license one year after the license cancellation date.

