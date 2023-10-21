Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has denied the fake and misleading announcement that circulated on social media about allowing people to camp along the Sealine and Khor Al Udeid areas starting from yesterday, October 19.

The Ministry posted the fake image on its social media handles saying, "The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change denies the news circulating regarding allowing the people of Sealine and some areas to begin camping from October 19, 2023, stressing the need to adhere to the official dates announced on October 10."

MoECC urges the public not to believe such notice from unoffical sources adding, "The Ministry calls upon the honorable public to take news from its official sources, which is the Ministry itself, and not to pay attention to any incorrect news issued by unofficial and unknown sources."

On October 10, MoECC announced that the winter camping season in Qatar for the year 2023-24 will begin from November 1, 2023 and will conclude on April 30, 2024.

It also said that the registration for booking spaces for the 6-month long camping season is from October 22 to 31 and can be done through the Ministry's website.

MoECC reminds camp owners to preserve the gardens and reserves, stressing the importance of everyone's commitment to the Ministry's instructions during the end of camping, by not leaving waste inside the reserves. Service vehicles must also abide by the natural paths set by the authorities, and not run over trees and plants.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).