Authorities in Dubai have announced the launch of “large-scale joint campaigns” to educate motorbike riders about the risks of speeding and ignoring traffic rules.

The campaigns will witness “enhanced” traffic law enforcement measures on delivery drivers to curb malpractices. Licensing such drivers will also be more stringent.

This came as Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, held a meeting to discuss traffic safety issues related to the use of motorbikes in the delivery sector.

With demand for bike delivery services soaring during the Covid-19 pandemic, accidents involving motorcycles have also increased.

Motorbike accidents in Dubai soared by 25 per cent from 300 in 2020 to 400 in 2021. According to authorities, the casualties are attributed to riders failing to leave a safe distance, sudden swerving and jumping the red signal.

Data released by the Dubai Police earlier this month shows that 22 people were killed and 253 injured in road accidents involving motorcycles last year. In the first two months of the year, the police’s traffic department recorded 46 accidents that caused three deaths and 47 injuries.

Al Tayer said: “We are keen to streamline the business of the delivery sector to ensure its growth in an environment that caters to safety and security concerns. We are also keen on improving the traffic safety level of motorbike riders and road users, and serving the interests of all stakeholders.

“The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a surge of demand for delivery service companies to meet the public needs of goods and products, which dictated the need to regulate the business of this sector to ensure delivering quality services to customers.”

The RTA and the Dubai Police discussed the roadmap and outreach campaigns to step up the traffic safety levels of riders.

Measures taken included the introduction of specifications of protective gear for motorbike riders, which include elbow protectors, helmets and safety shoes.

Measures also called for preparing the training material for motorbike riders in cooperation with training institutes.

Last month, a new award announced in Dubai aims to encourage delivery service companies and drivers to stick to traffic rules and boost road safety.

