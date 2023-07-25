UAE - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday amended some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017 regarding the regulation of railways in the emirate of Dubai.

The new resolution amends articles related to the roles and responsibilities of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. They also detail the functions of the RTA, which include planning, design and development of the public railway network in Dubai.

As per the amendments, the RTA is tasked with defining the requirements, procedures, controls, standards and specifications applied by its Safety Regulatory Entity, as well as the requirements, procedures and controls necessary for issuing the certificates specified in this resolution by the Rail Agency of the RTA and the Safety Regulatory Entity.

Resolution No. (53) of 2023 also tasks the RTA with ensuring that certificates issued by the Rail Agency of the RTA and the Safety Regulatory Entity are free from any conflict of interest. These certificates will be issued independently from the owners, operators, contractors and any other individuals or entities covered by the provisions of this resolution.

The RTA is also responsible for cooperating and coordinating with relevant authorities in Dubai and neighbouring emirates to achieve the objectives of this resolution, including the integration of railway systems and other transportation systems.

The RTA is authorised to enter into contracts and agreements related to railway systems, adopt policies, plans and programmes submitted to it by the Rail Agency and the Safety Regulatory Entity in all matters related to the provisions of this resolution and the resolutions issued pursuant to it.

Article (6), included as part of the amendment, outlines the functions of the Rail Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which include proposing policies, plans, and programmes for developing and designing the public railway network, submitting them to the Director General of the RTA for approval, and supervising their implementation after approval.

The Rail Agency is also tasked with approving the Railway Protection Rules, General Guidelines, Planning and Design Standards Guide, as well as establishing the criteria for the qualification and accreditation of contractors, consultants and operators, and issuing no-objection certificates and compliance certificates.

Resolution No. (53) of 2023 also amends Article (7) and Article (10) of Executive Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017 regarding the establishment and operation of railway systems in the Emirate of Dubai. Furthermore, it replaces Articles (15) concerning penalties and administrative measures, (17) concerning judicial seizure and (18) concerning complaints.

Additionally, Resolution No. (53) of 2023 also replaces two tables included in Executive Council Resolution No. (1) of 2017: Table No. (4) concerning fees for issuing certificates and providing services, and Table No. (6) concerning violations and fines related to the Rail Agency of the RTA.

The new resolution will be effective from its date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

