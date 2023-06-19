DUBAI - Dubai Police and ENOC Group today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in safeguarding the country and the public’s interest in emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The MoU was signed by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, in the presence of officials from both entities and Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

Through this agreement, ENOC Group and Dubai Police will continue to strengthen cooperation through a series of events to exchange knowledge by hosting workshops to prepare for emergencies and forming a committee to achieve mutual goals.

Al Ghaithi affirmed that the General Command of Dubai Police, per the directives of Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, is committed to building and enhancing effective cooperation with partners, providing distinguished partnerships and improving the speed of response to emergencies, crises and disasters. This aligns with the Dubai Government's strategy in enhancing security and safety.

He also indicated that the MoU will support the "Resilient Dubai" initiative, which aims to enhance Dubai's ability to confront all risks of disasters and crises, efficiently tackle and contain them, prevent human, material, environmental, economic, and social losses, and recover from potential crises in a timely and effective manner, thus making Dubai the world's most resilient city.

Al Ghaithi further thanked ENOC Group for establishing its first-of-its-kind emergency response centre in Jebel Ali to enhance the emirate's readiness in preparing and dealing with emergencies and disasters.

Al Falasi, in turn, said, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Police to enhance our operations and offerings and prepare for emergencies. Through similar initiatives with public and private institutions, we aim to equally service all segments of society and extend our strong ties with both sectors. We look forward to the wealth of knowledge exchange that is set to elevate our business and equip the Group with the latest skills required to combat emergencies.”

For this agreement, ENOC Group’s emergency response centre will be connected to the Dubai Police General's headquarters, which will contribute to seamless coordination between both entities.



Rola AlGhoul/ Esraa Esmail