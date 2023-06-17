Got into an accident in Dubai? Now, you can get your car repaired right after getting a report at a fuel station. Some drivers can even get this new service for free, the Dubai Police said in an advisory on Friday.

The initiative — called 'On The Go' — applies to motorists who got involved in a minor accident or mishaps where the other party is unknown. The Dubai Police teamed up with car repair shop Autopro at Enoc stations to deliver a new express service to the emirate's residents.

While the authorities have long made it possible to obtain minor accident reports at Enoc stations — this new initiative allows drivers to get their cars repaired soon after doing the paperwork.

Here's how it works:

The best part is that this repair is offered for free to some residents: Seniors, people of determination, and pregnant women. Other drivers can still benefit from the new service for a Dh150 fee.

