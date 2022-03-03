DUBAI: As part of its efforts to cement Dubai’s position as a global alternative dispute resolution hub, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has finalised its new 2022 Arbitration Rules.

Following a review by the Arbitration Court of the DIAC, its Board of Directors approved the new rules at a board meeting on 25th February, 2022.

A dedicated task force comprising regional and international arbitration practitioners, and members of the DIAC’s Secretariat drafted the new rules.

The new rules reflect the latest developments in international arbitration and the evolving needs of the business community. They aim to improve the efficiency of the arbitration procedures and ensure that the users benefit from a wide range of additions.

Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the DIAC Board of Directors, highlighted the fact that the new rules align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the DIAC as one of the world’s top five arbitration centres in the next three years.

"Our priority in the coming years is to strengthen the DIAC’s position as a leading centre for settling disputes locally, regionally, and globally, by enhancing arbitration practices and standards, which will, in turn, improve the ease of doing business in Dubai.

"The changes to the rules are a major step forward in terms of reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for arbitration." Dr. Al Tayer said.

Dr. Ahmed bin Hazeem, Vice Chairman of the DIAC and President of the Court of Arbitration, stated, "The task force took into account the demands of the arbitration community and that the new rules provide a framework for efficient dispute resolution. Aligned with the UAE Arbitration Law, the DIAC’s new Arbitration Rules reflect the digitalisation of the businesses in the post COVID-era."

Most notable additions to the new Rules are the provisions dealing with consolidation, joinder, expedited proceedings, alternative process for appointing arbitrators, and exceptional proceedings, such as emergency arbitrator and conciliation. The much-anticipated legal fees are now part of the arbitration costs and could be claimed by the parties.

The new rules, to be found on the website: www.diac.ae, will come into effect starting 21st March, 2022, and will govern all new requests for arbitration and exceptional procedures submitted after this date.

In addition, the DIAC has announced the appointment of its Arbitration Court, established in accordance with the Statute of the DIAC, issued by Decree No. 34 of 2021 of the Government of Dubai. The Arbitration Court replaces the Executive Committee of the DIAC and assumes its duties of undertaking general supervision of the ADR services offered and supervising the management of all cases administered by the DIAC.

Established in 1994, the DIAC, an autonomous non-profit institution that provides regional and international businesses with arbitration services, is the largest arbitration centre in the Middle East. The DIAC’s major objectives include establishing Dubai as a leading global centre for alternative dispute resolution, promoting ADR services and serving the international financial and business communities. Since 2007, it has handled more than 3,757 cases. Recently, it was named one of the top ten centres in the world by the International Arbitration Survey conducted jointly by the White & Case law firm and Queen Mary University of London.

In 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issued a decree dissolving the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) and the Dubai International Financial Centre Arbitration Institute and merging their operations and assets into the DIAC.



WAM/Tariq alfaham/Lina ibrahim