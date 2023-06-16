RIYADH — The General Authority for Competition announced that it has slapped fine amounting to SR10 million on a company for violating the Competition Law. The company was found guilty of abusing its dominant position by insisting the distributor not to sell competitors’ products.



The authority stated that it had conducted investigations after receiving initial indications about the company’s violation of the Competition Law and its executive regulations. After collecting evidence and conducting the necessary investigations, the authority referred the violation to the Committee for Adjudication of Competition Law Violations.



The committee found that the company violated the Competition Law that prohibits an establishment, which enjoys a dominant position in the market, from abusing of this situation to prejudice or limit competition. The authority stated that the Administrative Court of Appeal in Riyadh rejected the lawsuit filed by the company challenging the authority’s decision.

