As UAE residents prepare to make donations during Ramadan, authorities have encouraged them to understand permissible and prohibited practices. In addition to fasting and offering prayers, generosity is a major element for Muslims during the holy month.

Here, we explain the do's and don'ts:

Is there a law on fundraising?

A federal law on fundraising aims to ensure that charity goes to the people who actually deserve it. Residents are required to make their donations through licenced charitable organisations only.

Can residents raise money for their family members, friends?

The Ministry of Community Development clarified that the law allows a person to support and assist his/her family members and friends who may be in need. Residents can also help out the needy within their neighbourhoods.

“There are no restrictions on collecting these donations as long as they are within the permissible limit — they must not reach the level of licenced charities’ work,” the ministry said.

Is distributing iftar meals allowed?

Distributing iftar meals in mosques and neighbourhoods is allowed as well.

Can restaurants distribute meals?

Restaurants can accept donations to prepare meals, but are not authorised to distribute them independently. They must coordinate with charitable associations for such activities.

What else is banned?

Additionally, individuals are warned against participating in unlicenced or unreliable donation campaigns on social media, collecting funds from relatives and friends to deliver to charitable organisations both domestically and internationally, and engaging in financial speculations or distributing revenues to members and employees of licensed entities.

Where and what can I donate?

The law allows donating clothes and money to licenced charitable organisations and depositing donations in boxes available in public places.

Cash, in-kind and digital donations can be made to authorised entities through funds or paid vouchers, SMS, exhibitions, auctions, charity events, and via monthly deductions from personal accounts. They can also be transferred to bank accounts dedicated to donation collection, ATMs of licenced banks in the UAE, as well as digital platforms.

Where can violations be reported?

Suspected violations can be reported to the ministry’s call centre through 800623 for legal action.

What are the penalties for flouting the law?

Penalties range from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000 fines and/or imprisonment.

