The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has revoked the licence of Smart and Secure Insurance Agent (Smart and Secure), an insurance agent operating in the UAE, and struck its name off the Register. This is pursuant to Article 20 of the Resolution No 08 of 2011 Concerning the Regulation of Insurance Agents Business.

The CBUAE has imposed an administrative sanction on Smart and Secure due to its weak compliance framework and failure to meet regulatory obligations, a release said.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and insurance related professionals abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE. This to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE’s financial system.--TradeArabia News Service

