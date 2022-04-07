A plot of land, now valued at around BD1 million, remains in the hands of the inheritors of its original owner, a court has decided, after a bitter wrangle following its illegal sale.

The property in A’ali belonged to a Bahraini businessman, who passed away in 1994 according to court documents.

Before his death, he had signed an authorisation document for the land to be developed by his 68-year-old business partner who ‘sold the plot’ one year later to a third party for BD9,000.

The deal only came to light when the proud new entrepreneur, who had not knowingly bought the property illegally, attempted to register the land this year under his name with Bahrain’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Lawyer Zaheda Al Sayed, who represented the family of the deceased businessman, lodged a case at the High Civil Court, requesting that the land not be registered under the hapless buyer’s name.

The court accepted her request yesterday and said that family members of the Bahraini businessman had inherited the land and ruled that the seller did not have any legal rights to the property.

“The 68-year-old Bahraini sold land which did not belong to him,” read the court ruling.

“He had only signed authorisation for it as long as the owner of the land was alive but following his death, the document expired and had no value.

“He sold the plot after the death of the original land owner which means that sale is void. Therefore, the move to register the land in the buyer’s name has rightly been rejected.”

Ms Al Sayed said that the ‘buyer’ of the land will now have to seek a return of his investment funds from the 68-year-old Bahraini.

“He did not buy the land from the true owners and therefore, he cannot register the land under his name,” she told the GDN. “He believed that the 68-year-old was the owner of the land, which is not true.

“The land in 1995, which was worth BD9,000, is now worth BD1 million.”

