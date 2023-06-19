AJMAN - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has issued a report on commercial control and consumer protection for the first half of 2023 (1H 2023).

The report revealed that Ajman DED had received 2,337 consumer protection complaints and trademark infringement complaints, which were verified and resolved promptly, and the value of settling consumer protection complaints amounted to about AED7 million.

The department carried out 48,315 inspection campaigns and achieved 100% of the inspection campaign plan. In addition, the authority committed to resolving consumer protection complaints by 95%. Resolving complaints of trademarks and commercial agencies has also reached 95% within the specified time.

In this regard, Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, said, “The inspection campaigns on economic establishments during 1H 2023 are part of the department’s annual field visits and inspections plan. Commercial protection and consumer protection are our top priorities and mean the protection of Ajman’s economy and sustainability to achieve the strategic goal of strengthening commercial oversight and consumer protection."

Saud Sultan Al Shammari, Director of Control and Consumer Protection Section, stated that the Department had implemented 100% of the awareness campaign plan targeting the public and consumers, in addition to organising several campaigns during 1H 2023 targeting a wide range of shops. The department also issued 25 licenses for draws, all of which were carried out under the direct supervision of the department by 100%.