ABU DHABI - The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued a decision approving the applications lodged for registration on the roll of practising lawyers for nine new applicants, in addition to accepting one application for registration as a law firm representative.

Chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the committee also deliberated on two complaints filed against two legal professionals. Appropriate measures were taken in response to these complaints, demonstrating the committee's commitment to maintaining ethical and professional standards within the legal community.

In addition to these deliberations, the committee reviewed applications for the renewal of registration for seven lawyers whose authorisations had lapsed more than two months ago. Furthermore, the committee carefully considered the requests from four lawyers seeking inclusion on the non-practising lawyers list.

The meeting was attended by several officials.