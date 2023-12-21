ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) introduced a new service that allows marriage contracts to be delivered instantly through text messages and approved electronic channels.

Marking a first-of-its-kind initiative, spouses receive the digital contract immediately after the officiant concludes and digitally authenticates the marriage session.

Since its initiation in October 2022, the ADJD has processed around 7,000 digital marriage contracts, streamlining the entire procedure electronically, including virtual marriage sessions through video conferencing. The finalised contract can be shared through official channels using a digital signature.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD's Undersecretary, emphasised this service as a testament to the department's commitment to excellence in the judicial and notarial sectors of Abu Dhabi, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, aiming to elevate Abu Dhabi's judicial framework globally.

The digital marriage contracts service streamlines the application process through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's website, utilising UAE Pass for submissions. Upon approval, applicants can finalise procedures electronically and opt for an in-person or video-call marriage session via the appointment booking system. Once officiated, the digital contract is promptly delivered.

This platform offers users flexibility in scheduling, access to officiants' availability, automated medical examination results, and ensures authenticity with a digitally authenticated electronic contract number, eliminating traditional paper documentation.