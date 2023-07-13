Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the financial centre of the emirate, will issue alcohol licences to hotels within its bounds based on new hotel and tourism regulations.

The new regulations will adopt certain onshore tourism legislation, including the regulations and rules concerning hotels and tourism sectors administered by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), to provide an enhanced regulatory framework for hotels and tourism establishments within the free zone area, an ADGM statement said.

DCT will be responsible for undertaking all regulatory responsibilities including supervision, monitoring and enforcement obligations relating to hotels and tourism establishments in ADGM, whilst ADGM’s Registration Authority retains the right to issue commercial licences to hotels and tourism establishments operating within ADGM’s jurisdiction and issue other relevant permits.

The new legislation states that ADGM’s registrar can issue permits to establishments serving alcoholic beverages in the market, including hotels, restaurants, resorts and hotel apartments, in accordance with the applicable hotel and tourism laws.

Entities wanting to operate hotel or tourism businesses within the free zone will apply to the DCT for pre-approval, and then have a licence issued by the ADGM Registrar.

ADGM, which is located on Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island and was established as a financial free zone in 2013, announced earlier this year that it would undergo a huge expansion, to include nearby Reem Island under its jurisdiction, making it 10 times the size of its former footprint.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com