Payments app Wise has been fined $360,000 by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) for failing to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) systems and control requirements.

In a statement on its website, the FSRA, which regulates Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), said the app had contravened a number of AML requirements.

It failed to verify source of funds and source of wealth from high-risk customers, only doing so after the account met a specified payment threshold, as well as failing to obtain approval of senior management to establish business relationships with high-risk customers.

Wise also failed to consider customer nationality as part of its risk assessment, and did not identify and assess the expected volume of business for those customers as part of the customer risk assessment and customer due diligence, the FSRA said.

The fine was imposed on Wise Nuqud Ltd, which is a regulated by ADGM and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wise, which was founded in London in 2011.

The authority said that it had not found any actual instances of money laundering and that Wise had cooperated with enquiries and agreed to settle at the earliest opportunity.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

