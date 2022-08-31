ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has successfully secured the unpaid dues of 5,832 workers engaged in a collective dispute for a total amount of AED42,767,967, in a record time of less than two months.

The labour court took prompt legal measures to register the claims, consider the cases and deliver its decisions with expedited enforcement. They completed the process by mail handing over the said dues to the workers in their labour camps.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that the speedy settlement of labour cases, especially collective cases and the facilitation of the payment due to workers at their place of residence, were in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. He insisted on the speedy resolution of cases and shortening the litigation period while ensuring the accuracy of judgements.

The labour court also stressed the effectiveness of the mechanism used to ensure the rapid settlement of disputes enabling all parties to obtain their rights as guaranteed by law in coordination with the competent authorities. It was part of the UAE's commitment to safeguard workers’ rights and provide them with the necessary protection under the rule of law, through a pioneering judicial system that ensures justice.