ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched a digital platform for negotiation and settlement of civil, commercial and real estate disputes, thus creating a digital space for parties to reach amicable solutions to their disputes without resorting to court proceedings, while allowing registration on the digital platform through simple and easy steps, as well as providing instant chat option and enabling the electronic exchange of documents, and attending hearings through video conferencing, in order to end the dispute through a settlement having the power of an enforceable deed and the authority of a court decision.

This came about during the Judicial Department's participation in GITEX Technology Week 2022, where it is showcasing its latest initiatives and innovative digital solutions, including its App for Auctions, which allows those wishing to participate in auctions both inside and outside the country, to review items related to seizures in cases, be they real estate, vehicles, distinctive license plates and all kinds of movable assets, with the ability to bid directly from a distance and complete the procedures in easy steps in accordance with established legal controls.

On this occasion, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said that focusing on digital solutions to conduct legal and judicial transactions remotely is consistent with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish a pioneering and advanced judicial system that guarantees the rights of all litigants and achieves an accomplished justice.

Al Abri explained that the aim of this digital negotiation platform is to encourage litigants to settle their disputes amicably through smart and innovative solutions, as part of the efforts put in place to provide a distinguished experience for court users by leveraging AI-backed smart services, which play an important role in facilitating access to justice while keeping up with developments, in line with the Abu Dhabi government's objectives to apply international best practices.

In detail, the said digital platform allows initiating a negotiation during a determined period of 21 days, which can be extended, concerning civil or commercial disputes or in the matter of consumer rights protection and which value is less than or equal to AED10 million, or if the parties to the dispute are spouses or relatives up to the fourth degree, regardless of the value of the claims, or if the object of the dispute is a real estate, irrespective of the value of the claim.

The digital negotiation platform also offers instant chat feature and electronic document exchange, as well as the possibility to hold hearings using video conferencing technology, with the aim of reaching a preliminary draft settlement that is submitted to the competent judge for approval.

The settlement decision will be enforceable as a court order, and if settlement proves impossible, the dispute shall be referred to the competent court for the registration of a case.