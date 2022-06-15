RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said that it carried out more than 8,000 inspection visits to markets and shops last May, during which it recorded 80% of compliance with tax regulations.



While ZATCA indicated that it has recorded 20% violation of the non-compliance from the shops and markets with tax regulations, which was represented in not issuing e-tax invoices, not including the QR code in the invoice, in addition to controlling other violations in accordance with the system' provisions.



ZATCA explained that the visits carried out by its supervisory and inspection teams in cooperation with the national program to combat commercial cover-up included a number of commercial sectors in various regions and cities of the Kingdom, most notably: restaurants, cafes, cars accessories stores, retail industry.



The inspection visits carried out by ZATCA aim to enhance the shops' compliance with the provisions of the tax regulations that are applicable in Saudi Arabia. It also aims to limit commercial transactions in violation of the instructions and controls that fall within the ZATCA's jurisdiction.



The authority urged everyone to report if they detect any of the tax violations through its official website: zatca.gov.sa, or through the authority’s app via iOs and Android.



Anyone who detects a tax violations and reports it to the authority, they will be provided with an incentive reward for tax violations at the rate of 2.5% of the violations and fines' value, with a maximum of SR1 million or SR1,000 as a minimum.

