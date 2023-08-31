UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has initiated legal and administrative action against 565 companies that were involved in hiring 824 nationals in fake Emiratisation jobs since mid-2022.

“Fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme,” the ministry said in a statement.

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment’s required Emiratisation targets, and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment with the aim of circumventing data and benefiting from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

The efficient tracking by the ministry’s digital and field monitoring system, specifically designed to ensure that private sector establishments meet their commitments related to the Emiratisation decisions, has proven these violations, it added.

Legal and administrative procedures have been taken against establishments that has made violations, including degrading their categorisation within MoHRE’s systems, imposing fines ranging from 20,000 UAE dirhams ($5,445) to 100,000 dirhams ($27,225) and potential referral to the Public Prosecution, based on the level of the violation.

The ministry has ceased Nafis payments from nationals proven to have been involved in fake Emiratisation and recovered previous financial support.

Over 17,000 private establishments employ Emiratis, with the total number of nationals working in the private sector surpassing 81,000, marking the highest number of Emiratisation in the private sector in the country’s history, the ministry stated.

